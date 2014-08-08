DENVER A Colorado man who posed as an immigration doctor to gain access to the home of a Vietnamese family was convicted on Thursday of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl inside the residence, prosecutors said.

Kenneth Dean Lee, 57, was found guilty of sexual assault of a child, kidnapping, burglary, criminal impersonation and other charges after a three-day jury trial, Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler said.

In 2010, Lee repeatedly called the suburban Denver home of a Vietnamese immigrant family from a blocked telephone number, asking about the names and ages of people at the residence, authorities said.

He identified himself as a physician from an immigration facility, and offered to give the family's 9-year-old daughter a "check-up," according to Brauchler.

Lee ultimately showed up unannounced at the home, identified himself as the doctor, and sexually assaulted the girl, prosecutors said.

Police were able to track down Lee through phone records, and learned he was on probation in an identity theft case from two years earlier.

Brauchler said in a statement it was "one of the most disturbing cases" he had seen.

"The only outrage greater than this despicable, predatory behavior is that under our Colorado laws, this sexual assaulter is eligible for probation," he said.

Lee is set to be sentenced in November.

Editing by Eric M. Johnson and Clarence Fernandez