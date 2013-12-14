Students from Arapahoe High School evacuate their building in Centennial, Colorado December 13, 2013 in this still image from video Courtesy KUSA, Channel 9 during a shooting incident in which at least two students were injured. Police reported the gunman took his own life. REUTERS/Courtesy KUSA, Channel 9

A South Metro Fire Rescue worker directs people to locations to be reunited with their children and family members after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Students gather and reunite with their families at a fast food joint across from Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Armed law enforcement officers gather outside Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Bianca Britz (L), a freshman at Arapahoe High School, is comforted by her father Stephan Britz as he reunites with her at Euclid Middle School, one of the reunification centers, following a shooting incident at Arapahoe High School in Centennial, Colorado December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Students of Arapahoe High School hug as others smile while leaving Euclid Middle School, one of the reunification centers, with their families following a shooting incident at Arapahoe High School in Centennial, Colorado December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Arapahoe High School is pictured after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon

The main entrance of Arapahoe High School is pictured after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon

A woman puts her arm around a girl as students are reunited with their family members after being escorted out of Arapahoe High School, following a shooting incident where a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon

CENTENNIAL, Colo. The teen gunman who shot himself dead after critically wounding a fellow student at their suburban Denver high school apparently acted in retaliation for discipline leveled against him by the school's debate club coach, the county sheriff said on Saturday.

Sheriff Grayson Robinson also said that 18-year-old Karl Pierson legally purchased the shotgun and ammunition he used in Friday's rampage at Arapahoe High School. The sheriff said the attack lasted less than a minute and a half.

The faculty member who was believed to be Pierson's intended target fled the school and was unharmed in the rampage.

