The suspected gunman in a shooting at a suburban Colorado high school has been found deceased, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a sheriff told a televised news conference.

Arapahoe County Sheriff Grayson Robinson told CNN that two students were wounded in the incident. One of the wounded suffered a gunshot wound and was in serious condition, Robinson said. The second victim was suffering from a minor wound, he said.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)