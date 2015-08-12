Arctic ice sets new record low for winter: scientists
OSLO The extent of sea ice in the Arctic Ocean has set a new record low for the wintertime in a region strongly affected by long-term trends of global warming, scientists said on Wednesday.
DURANGO, Colo. The water quality of a southwestern Colorado river that was turned bright orange from toxic waste spewed from an abandoned gold mine one week ago has returned to conditions before the spill, the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Lauren Hammond in Durango; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)
OSLO The extent of sea ice in the Arctic Ocean has set a new record low for the wintertime in a region strongly affected by long-term trends of global warming, scientists said on Wednesday.
LONDON One of Britain's biggest water companies was handed a record 20 million pound ($25 million) fine on Wednesday for pumping sewage into the River Thames, killing wildlife and spreading sickness among livestock and people.
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.