Arctic ice sets new record low for winter: scientists
OSLO The extent of sea ice in the Arctic Ocean has set a new record low for the wintertime in a region strongly affected by long-term trends of global warming, scientists said on Wednesday.
DENVER Colorado health officials on Wednesday notified the city of Durango, just downstream from a toxic waste spill that turned a river orange one week ago, that water quality had returned to levels safe enough to resume drawing drinking supplies from the stream.
(Corrects to change headline to read "toxin-fouled" instead of "toxic-fouled")
(Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)
OSLO The extent of sea ice in the Arctic Ocean has set a new record low for the wintertime in a region strongly affected by long-term trends of global warming, scientists said on Wednesday.
LONDON One of Britain's biggest water companies was handed a record 20 million pound ($25 million) fine on Wednesday for pumping sewage into the River Thames, killing wildlife and spreading sickness among livestock and people.
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.