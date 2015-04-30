DENVER Police in Colorado detained a 14-year-old boy after a 14-year-old girl was stabbed on Thursday at a Denver-area school and had to be airlifted to a local hospital, authorities said.

The Broomfield Police Department said the Aspen Creek K-8 school was placed on lockdown, but added the stabbing was an "isolated incident" and there was no reason to believe there was any additional threat.

The condition of the injured student was not known at this time, the police department said in a statement. Students will leave school at the regular time, it said, and officers are on scene to provide assistance.

It said the school has been provided additional counseling and support for students and staff. Broomfield is a city and county on the northwestern outskirts of Denver.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler)