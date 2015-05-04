DENVER Prosecutors in Colorado charged a 14-year-old boy on Monday with attempted first-degree murder, assault and possession of a weapon on school grounds after a 14-year-old girl was stabbed last week at a Denver-area elementary school.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital and survived after last Thursday's incident at the Aspen Creek Elementary School in Broomfield, authorities said.

The boy was also charged with being a violent juvenile offender and an aggravated juvenile offender for using or threatening to use a deadly weapon, the District Attorney's Office for Adams and Broomfield Counties said in a statement.

Prosecutors said the charges would be filed formally in Broomfield District Court on Tuesday morning. The suspect is being held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.

