DENVER A teenage Colorado girl whose remains were found dumped in a suitcase in a remote park area last month died from a drug overdose, the local coroner's office said on Tuesday.

Kelly Mae Myers, 18, was reported missing in the mountain town of Grand Junction in December by relatives who said she may have tried to hitchhike to visit friends in Salt Lake City.

Police believe Myers died at a hotel in West Valley City, Utah, and that her body was then taken to the Cactus Creek area of Colorado. They have named two people of interest in her death.

"The cause of death is mixed drug intoxication and manner of death is undetermined at this time," the Mesa County Coroner's Office in Colorado said in a brief statement.

It added that because of the nature of the investigation, no further information would be released at this time.

The West Valley City Police Department last week identified Raymond Cordova, 47, and Eduardo Nasario Delacruz, 30, as people of interest in the case. They are both in custody in Mesa County on unrelated drug charges, online jail records showed.

Police said Myers was believed to have been picked up by Cordova and to have driven to Utah with him. They said the hotel room in West Valley City was rented by Delacruz.

Cordova is suspected of disposing of the suitcase containing Myers' remains, the police department said.

