WASHINGTON Comcast CEO Brian Roberts met with Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Thursday, the company's spokeswoman said, at a time when the cable provider considers a bid for Time Warner Cable.

This is one of many meetings between Wheeler and various industry executives since he became the top U.S. communications regulator in November. A source familiar with the matter said the two did not discuss possible deals or transactions.

Comcast is examining three scenarios for a potential deal with Time Warner Cable Inc, including a full takeover bid for the second-largest cable operator, people close to the situation told Reuters on Monday.

Antitrust experts have warned that such a takeover of the No. 2 provider by the industry's largest company would run into major obstacles with the FCC and the Justice Department.

Roberts also met with President Barack Obama on Tuesday as part of the tech industry delegation to discuss the healthcare site HealthCare.gov and U.S. surveillance programs.

(Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington and Liana B. Baker; Editing by Gary Hill)