NEW YORK Shares in United Rentals Inc (URI.N) shares could jump 50 percent over the next two years because the current stock price doesn't reflect the company's true value, Barron's reported on Sunday, citing an analyst from Wells Fargo.

The company's stock has been recently punished by worries about low oil prices. The concern was that U.S. shale production would slow dramatically, hurting the rental equipment market.

But Wells Fargo analyst Justin Ward said only 6 percent of United Rentals' revenue comes from the oil market, which suggested that the current price of $96.46 is a bargain.

Ward thinks shares of United Rentals, which is expected to report first-quarter results this week, could bounce back to $115. In fact, Ward said United Rentals could be worth $150 per share or more in two years.

He cited several earnings metrics that suggest the company is undervalued.

United Rentals is trading at six times enterprise value to projected 2015 EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, of $2.95 billion, according to Ward.

The company expects EBITDA to reach $3.6 billion to $3.9 billion in 2017, 42 percent higher above last year's level. Assuming 2017 estimated EBITDA of $3.75 billion, and no change in net debt, the stock would be priced at $150, or 50 percent above Friday's level, the Wells Fargo analyst said.

