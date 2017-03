WASHINGTON U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee Chairman Paul Ryan said on Wednesday he believed there was enough support to move ahead with fast-track trade legislation.

"We are moving because we feel comfortable," Ryan, a Republican, said of the measure that will clear the way for a Pacific Rim trade deal being pushed by President Barack Obama.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)