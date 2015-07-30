WASHINGTON A Tennessee man driving a truck loaded with guns, ammunition and a propane tank faces charges in the U.S. capital after asking police for directions to the White House, according to court documents.

Steve Randall Oney, 59, of Sevierville, was arrested near the U.S. Capitol at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday after he pulled over his Ford pickup and asked an officer, "Where's the White House?"

Oney had three firearms in the vehicle - a long-range rifle with a scope, a .44 caliber handgun and a bolt-action rifle - as well as 505 rounds of ammunition and a foot-long knife, according to the arrest affidavit.

He was charged with carrying a handgun without a license, a felony, and two misdemeanor charges of having an unregistered gun and ammunition, according to court documents.

He was released from custody on Wednesday. A judge has ordered him to stay away from all government buildings.

Oney was in town for the night and wanted to see the White House and the Washington Monument, his defense attorney, Joel Davidson, told local media. He had no further motive, he said.

(Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Ian Simpson and Sandra Maler)