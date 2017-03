Speaker of the House John Boehner answers a question during a news conference on Capitol Hill, in Washington December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON U.S. House Speaker John Boehner on Thursday said he expects the $1.1 trillion government funding bill to pass the House of Representatives later in the day.

"I expect this bill will receive bipartisan support to pass," the top House Republican leader told reporters at a news conference.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)