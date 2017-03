WASHINGTON A planned vote on a $1.1 trillion bill to keep the U.S. government operating beyond midnight on Thursday has been delayed in order to give the House of Representatives' Republican leaders more time to shore up support for the bill.

Mike Long, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said: "Leadership teams are still talking to their respective members. A vote is still planned for this afternoon."

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)