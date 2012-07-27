Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
WASHINGTON China's state oil company CNOOC has asked the U.S. government to review its $15.1 billion takeover bid for Canadian oil company Nexen, which has about 10 percent of its assets in the United States, a source close to CNOOC told Reuters on Friday.
"We have notified CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) that we will file a voluntary notice on the transaction and the date is to be determined," the source said, adding that notification was made on July 23, the same day that the Chinese firm revealed its bid.
CFIUS is an inter-agency committee led by the U.S. Treasury Secretary that reviews foreign takeovers of U.S. assets for national security concerns.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.