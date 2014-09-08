Representative John Dingell of Michigan, the longest serving member of the U.S. Congress in history, has been hospitalized in Detroit with abdominal pain, his office said on Monday.

Dingell, a Democrat, is 88 years old and earlier this year announced he would not run for re-election in November.

"Dingell is doing well, is receiving an IV treatment of antibiotics, and remains in good spirits," his office said in a statement.

The congressman expects to be released in a few days and to be in Washington when the fall session begins next week, the statement said.

Dingell had surgery earlier this year to correct an abnormal heart rhythm.

Dingell began his career on Capitol Hill in 1938 as a 12-year-old page running errands for lawmakers. He became an elected representative in 1955.

His wife, Debbie Dingell, in August won the Democratic Party primary election to run for his seat.

If she wins in November she would be the third in an unbroken linen of Dingells in the seat, which began in 1933 when John Dingell Sr. was first elected to Congress.

Democrats expect to hold onto the seat, which represents a racially mixed district that voted overwhelmingly to re-elect President Barack Obama in 2012.

