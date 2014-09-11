U.S. Representative John Dingell of Michigan, the longest- serving member of Congress ever, was released from a Detroit hospital on Thursday after being admitted earlier this week for abdominal pain.

"Back to work," Dingell, 88, tweeted along with a picture of hospital staff. "I feel good, and I am ready to get to work."

Dingell, a Democrat who was first elected a representative in 1955, earlier this year announced that he would not seek re-election in November. He had surgery earlier this year to correct an abnormal heart rhythm.

His wife, Debbie Dingell, in August won the Democratic Party primary election to run for his seat in the district that voted overwhelmingly for President Barack Obama in 2012.

If she wins in November, she will continue an unbroken line of Dingells holding the seat that started when his father, John Dingell Sr., began serving in 1933.

