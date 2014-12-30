U.S. Representative John Dingell of Michigan, the longest- serving member of Congress, was released from a Washington hospital on Tuesday after spending more than two weeks there recovering from a broken hip.

"I'm out of here. My sincere thanks to @GWHospital for their wonderful care, and to ALL for your thoughts & prayers," Dingell, 88, said on his Twitter feed, posting a picture of himself in a car giving his familiar thumbs-up gesture.

Dingell was admitted to George Washington University Hospital on Dec. 12.

Dingell, a Democrat who was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1955, announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election in November. He had surgery earlier this year to correct an abnormal heart rhythm, and was hospitalized in September for abdominal pain.

His wife, Debbie Dingell, was elected to replace him, continuing an unbroken line of Dingells holding the seat that started when his father, John Dingell Sr., began serving in

1933.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter Cooney)