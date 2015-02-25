U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the White House Summit on Countering Violent Extremism at the State Department in Washington February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON The White House on Wednesday said a bill under consideration in the U.S. House of Representatives to revise the federal No Child Left Behind education law would face a veto from President Barack Obama if it reached his desk.

The bill, called the "Student Success Act," has been approved by a congressional committee and is expected to come before the full House for a possible vote this week. The White House said the bill is "a significant step backwards" in education policy.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)