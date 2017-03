U.S. President Barack Obama addresses a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande in the East Room of the White House in Washington November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON The White House said on Monday that President Barack Obama's advisers would recommend that he veto the North American Energy Security and Infrastructure Act of 2015 if it comes to his desk.

The House of Representatives' bill would broaden the authority of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to impose deadlines on other federal agencies reviewing environmental implications, the White House said in a statement.

