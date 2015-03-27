WASHINGTON A special investigative panel will probe allegations that a Kentucky lawmaker helped his wife lobby on behalf of the Humane Society of the United States, the U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee said on Friday.

Rep. Ed Whitfield, a Republican, also faces allegations he "used his official position for the beneficial interest of himself or his wife, and dispensed special favors or privileges to either his wife, the Humane Society Legislative Fund or the Humane Society of the United States," according to a statement released by the committee's leaders.

Whitfield said in a statement provided to Reuters that he looks forward to fully cooperating with the examination of his conduct related to legislation he introduced in 2013 to stop the soring of Tennessee Walking Horses.

Soring is an illegal process of hurting horses' legs, either through chemicals or physical irritants, so that the animals walk with exaggerated front kicks.

The Humane Society, a nonprofit organization working to combat animal cruelty, actively supported Whitfield's legislation to beef up enforcement of prohibitions against soring.

"The allegation that my wife lobbied my office or my staff to convince me to introduce and pass the legislation is absurd. This is an issue I have followed for many years," Whitfield said, adding he drafted the bill "because in my humble opinion it was the right thing to do."

The U.S. Congress strictly regulates the activities of lobbyists, requiring them to register and report their activities and limiting their avenues to influence legislation.

Whitfield in his statement also cast the initial ethics inquiry as part of an effort to block the bill.

Last June the Office of Congressional Ethics referred the allegations to the committee, saying Whitfield's wife, registered lobbyist Connie Harriman-Whitfield, had worked on legislation he had sponsored or co-sponsored. The office also said that Whitfield's Washington staff had scheduled as many 100 meetings with other members of Congress on her behalf. The committee publicly released the referral on Nov. 10.

The investigative subcommittee will be headed by Rep. Kenny Marchant, a Republican from Texas, and Rep. Ted Deutch, a Democrat from Florida.

(Editing by Matthew Lewis)