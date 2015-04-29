WASHINGTON Security officials struggled to explain to U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday how a man could fly a small, unauthorized aircraft straight into Washington, D.C., and land it on the west lawn of the Capitol as police and tourists looked on.

The April 15 gyrocopter flight of Douglas Hughes, perhaps the most amazing of recent security lapses, showed the city's defenses are inadequate, especially against small aircraft, said lawmakers at a House of Representatives committee hearing.

"It's not just about gyrocopters. It's about drones, as well ... I find the lack of planning on how to respond to gyrocopters and drones surprising and disappointing," said Democratic Representative Matt Cartwright.

A Florida mail carrier, Hughes, 61, flew his tiny gyrocopter from Pennsylvania to the nation's capital, saying he meant to draw attention to the need for campaign finance reform.

He was apprehended upon landing and eventually allowed to return to Florida, where he is now in home detention. He could face up to four years in prison and is due back in Washington for a preliminary trial hearing on May 8.

His escapade was the focus of testimony by the heads of major agencies in charge of protecting Washington's federal government zone: the Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Park Police, the U.S. Capitol Police and the commander of the U.S. Northern Command of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

These officials had few answers for frustrated committee members, some of whom complained that the agency heads' testimony appeared to be coordinated to deflect questions.

"What we have here is a coordinated effort to be a stone wall," said Republican Representative Mark Meadows.

Poor communication was criticized, including officials warning the Senate, but not the House about the incident.

House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving said, "The Capitol Police sent notifications only to the Senate community. This included failing to notify the House community ... I have ordered the (Capitol Police) chief never to allow this to happen again."

Democratic Representative Stephen Lynch said defensive systems for Washington's historic landmarks need upgrading.

"I know there's a balance between safety and public access, but we have gotten to the point where I am worried about the president and his family," he said. He added that he was also c concerned about the Capitol, the Supreme Court and the people who work there, as well as the thousands of tourists who visit.

