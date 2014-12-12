WASHINGTON The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday the global lender was ready to discuss ways to move forward without the United States on reforms that would give emerging markets greater IMF voting power.

IMF members nations agreed on so-called quota reforms in 2010, with the strong backing of the Obama administration, but the U.S. Congress has so far failed to give the changes a needed stamp of approval.

U.S. lawmakers are preparing to leave town for the year without backing the reforms, meaning the United States will miss a deadline the Group of 20 leading nations had set for action.

"I have expressed my disappointment to the U.S authorities and hope that they continue to work toward speedy ratification," Lagarde said in a statement.

"As requested by our membership, we will now proceed to discuss alternative options for advancing quota and governance reforms and ensuring that the Fund has adequate resources, starting with an Executive Board meeting in January 2015," she said.

