WASHINGTON Johnny Isakson, the 70-year-old senior U.S. senator from Georgia, revealed on Wednesday he has early-stage Parkinson's disease, but the Republican lawmaker said the nervous system disorder will not impede his 2016 reelection campaign.

The disclosure comes as Georgia Democrats thus far have been unable to recruit a candidate to challenge the popular Isakson after Republicans swept every statewide office in 2014 elections, including the state's other U.S. Senate seat.

Democrats are hoping to recapture enough of the 24 Republican U.S. Senate seats up for reelection next year to take back a majority. But Isakson's seat is not considered a "competitive" race at this point, according to the Cook Political Report newsletter.

"Over 1 million Americans have Parkinson's and I am one of them," Isakson said in a statement issued on Wednesday, adding he was first diagnosed in 2013 but only told his adult children and senior staff about the condition two months ago.

Isakson said his main symptoms are stiffness in his left arm and a "slowed, shuffling gait." The latter has become more pronounced in recent months in U.S. Capitol hallways.

Isakson said his treatment includes daily exercises and two medications.

A former real estate broker, Isakson was first elected to the Senate in 2004 after six years in the House of Representatives. He chairs the Senate Veterans Affairs and Ethics committees and serves on the Senate Finance, Foreign Relations and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committees.

"My diagnosis has not impacted my ability to represent the state of Georgia in the U.S. Senate," Isakson said.

Republicans currently have 54 seats, while Democrats effectively control 46, including those of two independents that caucus with them.

Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid praised Isakson's decision to disclose his diagnosis. "Today’s announcement has shown his tremendous courage," Reid said in a statement.

