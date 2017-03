Jack Lew, U.S. President Barack Obama's nominee for Treasury Secretary, meets with U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON The Senate Finance Committee could vet President Barack Obama's choice for Treasury secretary, Jack Lew, as early as February 13, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Lew, who was recently Obama's chief of staff and served twice as the White House budget director, is expected to testify before the congressional panel next week and is expected to be questioned about his short experience as a Citigroup executive.

(Reporting By Rachelle Younglai)