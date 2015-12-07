WASHINGTON The Republican House of Representatives majority leader said on Monday he would consider a short-term extension of a government spending bill, and lawmakers would move quickly on security legislation in the wake of attacks in Paris and California.

"I think there's been a number of issues that have not been finalized," Kevin McCarthy said of the bill, adding that he was "seriously looking" at keeping the House in over the weekend to get the work done.

Lawmakers must finalize the trillion-dollar bill, or agree on an extension, by Dec. 11 to avoid a government shutdown.

A package of extensions of temporary tax breaks was unfinished, and these could be included in a separate bill or be part of the funding bill, he told reporters.

"I’d hate to see extenders not get done. I think it's too important," McCarthy said.

Americans have been clamoring for tighter border controls since the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris. Last week's attack in San Bernardino, Calif. fueled security concerns.

The House passed a bill making it more difficult for refugees from Syria to enter the United States last month, despite President Barack Obama's veto threat. McCarthy did not discuss whether the measure would be in the spending bill, saying only that he wanted it to pass quickly.

One of the California attackers entered the country using a "K-1" fiance visa. McCarthy said Congress would look at that visa program. Obama has also asked for a review.

The Republican-controlled House will vote as soon as Tuesday on legislation to tighten a program allowing visa-free entry into the United States from 38 countries, and McCarthy said he expected it would pass the Senate and become law.

Obama called for Congress to pass a formal authorization for his military campaign against Islamic State in a rare speech to the nation from the Oval Office on Sunday night. But McCarthy said he saw no need for congressional authorization, echoing his fellow Republicans in criticizing Obama's approach to fighting the group.

Democrats have been pushing their own security agenda. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid on Monday unveiled a package of measures he wants Congress to consider.

Included are the creation of an administration "czar" to coordinate the fight against Islamic State, imposing sanctions on financial institutions for facilitating transactions with the group and establishing a fund to help Jordan and Lebanon deal with refugees.

(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Walsh and Andrew Hay)