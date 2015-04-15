WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate should pass, without any amendments, legislation overwhelmingly approved by the House of Representatives to avert drastic cuts of payments to doctors treating Medicare patients, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner warned on Tuesday.

"Unless the Senate passes the House-passed ‘doc fix’ bill, significant cuts to physicians’ payments will begin tomorrow. The House legislation passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, and we do not plan to act again, so we urge the Senate to approve the House-passed bill without delay,” Boehner said in a statement.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by DoinaChiacu)