U.S. President Barack Obama (R) greets host Jose Diaz-Balart after participating in the taping of an MSNBC/Telemundo town hall discussion on immigration at Florida International University in Miami, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MIAMI President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that he is confident his administration ultimately will win a legal battle to proceed with his executive actions on immigration, but he told an audience of young Latinos that the fight will take months.

Obama told a town hall-style audience that the Justice Department has appealed a Texas court decision stopping his move to allow as many as 4.7 million undocumented immigrants to stay in the country and obtain work permits.

“That will take a couple of months” to file and argue the case, he said.

"We expect to win," he said, promising the audience that his administration would continue to fight the case even if the appeal fails.

