WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has signed into law a short-term spending bill that Congress approved to keep the government running until a full agreement is finalized, the White House said on Saturday.

The temporary "continuing resolution" provides a stop gap to December 23 to give Obama time to sign a $915 billion spending bill that the Senate passed earlier on Saturday. That fuller spending bill funds federal activities through next September and had cleared the House of Representatives on Friday.

A number of government agencies, including the Department of Defense, Environmental Protection Agency and Labor Department, faced the possibility of shutting down this weekend without the legislation to replenish their funding.

