WASHINGTON U.S. Representative Paul Ryan will run for House of Representatives speaker if he receives endorsements from all factions of the deeply divided Republican members, a Ryan spokesman said on Tuesday.

"If the members agree with his requests and share his vision, and if he is a unity candidate - with the endorsement of all the conference's major caucuses - then he will serve as speaker. He will be all in," Ryan spokesman Brendan Buck said in a statement after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans that Ryan addressed.

Buck said Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, wants House Republicans to make clear by Friday whether they support him.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)