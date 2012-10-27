U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington in this file photo taken August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

LAS VEGAS Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid was treated for minor rib and hip injuries on Friday after the vehicle in which he was riding was involved in an accident on a Las Vegas interstate highway, his office said.

The 72-year-old Democratic senator, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, walked in on his own to the University Medical Center Hospital, his office said in a statement.

Reid was released from the hospital later on Friday.

"He's fine," said University Medical Center spokeswoman Karen Gordon.

Some of Reid's security detail and a staffer also had minor injuries and were evaluated at the hospital, the statement said.

Reid has been campaigning for President Barack Obama and fellow Nevada Democrats in recent weeks ahead of the November 6 elections.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper said the accident involved six vehicles, including four that were part of Reid's motorcade.

The newspaper said Reid was due at its offices on Friday afternoon for an editorial board meeting with its Spanish-language publication.

