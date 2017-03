Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), speaks with a reporter before a closed conference meeting to conduct leadership elections for the next Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks after leadership elections for the 114th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stands behind Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) as he speaks to reporters after leadership elections for the 114th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Senate Democrats on Thursday chose current Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada as their minority leader for the next congressional session, which begins in January, according to Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Republicans gain political control of the Senate next year following Democratic losses during the November congressional elections.

