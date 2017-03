U.S. Representative Daniel Webster (R-FL) arrives for a Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Representative Daniel Webster, a candidate to lead the U.S. House of Representatives, on Friday said he plans to continue his campaign to replace retiring House Speaker John Boehner.

Asked if he would step aside if fellow Republican House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Paul Ryan jumped into the race, Webster told reporters: "I'm not challenging him, I'm challenging the process here."

