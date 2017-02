Gina McCarthy speaks with U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-NE) and Roger Wicker (R-MS) prior to testifying before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on her nomination to be administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), on Capitol Hill in Washington April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi is seen in this undated handout image. REUTERS/US Senate/Handout

WASHINGTON An envelope sent to Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi tested positive for ricin, Senator Dick Durbin told reporters after a group of lawmakers were briefed by the FBI.

Ricin is a lethal poison found naturally in castor beans.

A spokeswoman for Wicker referred inquiries to U.S. Capitol Police. A spokesman for Capitol Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

