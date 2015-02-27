U.S. President Barack Obama arrives for the taping of an MSNBC/Telemundo town hall discussion on immigration at Florida International University in Miami, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON A stand-alone U.S. Senate bill to block spending on President Barack Obama's November 2014 immigration order failed to clear a procedural vote on Friday after the provisions were stripped from a Department of Homeland Security funding bill.

The 57-42 vote failed to achieve the 60 majority necessary to advance to final passage, despite attracting the support of four Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell immediately filed a motion to keep the bill alive for future consideration as Republicans in Congress try to continue their efforts to block Obama's executive orders lifting the threat of deportation from millions of undocumented immigrants.

