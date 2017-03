WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said on Wednesday that he expects the Senate to vote on a "clean" bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security this week, likely by Thursday.

"We look forward to working with our Republican colleagues in the next 24 hours to get this done," Reid told reporters. "We have a pathway to have a vote on this tomorrow."

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Susan Heavey)