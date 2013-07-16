Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks about ''Ending Senate Gridlock'' at the Center for American Progress Action Fund in Washington July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. Senate negotiators neared a deal on Tuesday to avert a showdown over threats by Democrats to strip Republicans of their power to filibuster President Barack Obama's executive branch nominees, said Majority Leader Harry Reid.

"We may have a way forward on this, I feel fairly confident," Reid said, adding there were still some details to iron out.

The chamber was preparing to vote on the first of seven Obama nominees that have been delayed.

(Reporting By Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan; editing by Doina Chiacu)