WASHINGTON The White House issued a veto threat on Thursday for a bill that would block President Barack Obama's recent executive action to lift the threat of deportation for about 4 million undocumented people.

The symbolic measure, sponsored by Republican Representative Ted Yoho from Florida, would allow lawmakers to cast a vote against Obama's immigration move, effectively declaring it illegal. The House vote is scheduled for later on Thursday.

