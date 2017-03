WASHINGTON U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Wednesday urged Republicans and Democrats to back key trade legislation at a vote this week.

"It's time for both parties to get engaged in this to try to make sure it's passed so that we can continue to expand our economy, expand incomes in our country,” he said in a statement issued by his office.

