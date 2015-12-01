WASHINGTON U.S House and Senate lawmakers reached agreement on Tuesday on a $305 billion, five-year transportation bill that would revive the politically embattled Export-Import Bank while funding roads, bridges and mass transit.

The legislation, which has support from leading Republicans and Democrats, is expected to reach the floor of each chamber by Friday, when a short-term funding measure runs out. If approved and signed into law by President Barack Obama, it would be the first U.S. highway measure in a decade to last longer than two years.

The legislation would renew the Ex-Im Bank's charter through Sept. 30, 2019, months after it expired on June 30 in the face of conservative opposition.

The measure to revive the bank, which helps Boeing Co and other companies with foreign competitors, has wide support in Congress. The agreement would reduce Ex-Im’s total lending limit by $5 billion to $135 billion and provide a number of reforms aimed at improving transparency and governance.

The transportation bill falls short of the six-year, $480 billion package the Obama administration proposed earlier this year as a step toward reversing the deterioration of U.S. infrastructure and accommodating economic and population growth.

Negotiators from the House and Senate released a 1,302-page conference report that also includes provisions to support rail transportation and auto industry whistleblowers.

It would also raise penalties for automakers that violate vehicle safety rules and meet Obama industry spending targets for defect investigations and other vehicle safety measures, should regulators meet prescribed reforms.

