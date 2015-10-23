WASHINGTON The White House said on Friday lawmakers have left little choice to fund U.S. highways and infrastructure except for a short-term measure.

"The unfortunate reality is that due to congressional inaction, Congress will need to pass another extension" of the highway funding bill, White House spokesman Eric Schultz said in a daily briefing when asked whether President Barack Obama would sign the legislation into law.

The administration has been calling for a bill with long-term funding for U.S. transportation systems.

