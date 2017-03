U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON The White House said on Friday President Barack Obama will sign the five-year, $305 billion U.S. highway bill as soon as it arrives from Capitol Hill

"It's not a perfect bill," said White House spokesman Josh Earnest, adding that the bill is a compromise between Republicans and Democrats.

The bill will revive the U.S. Export-Import Bank over the objections of conservative Republicans.

