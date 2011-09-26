White House Press Secretary Jay Carney answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, May 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE The White House urged Congress on Monday to resolve a budget impasse but said it did not think lawmakers would allow an imminent shutdown of the federal government.

"We believe it is inconceivable that they will not work it out," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Air Force One after President Barack Obama spoke at a "town hall" public meeting in Mountain View, California.

The Senate was trying on Monday to overcome a deadlock between Democrats and Republicans over a bill that would provide emergency relief to Americans hit by recent natural disasters and keep government agencies running beyond Friday.