MILFORD, Conn. Connecticut's top court next month will decide whether the records of the serial killer who inspired the play "Arsenic and Old Lace" will remain sealed in perpetuity or can be opened a half-century after her death.

Amy Archer Gilligan was sentenced to life in prison in 1919 after pleading guilty to poisoning one of her husbands and a resident of the Windsor, Connecticut, nursing home that she ran. Investigators suspected her of having killed at least three more people, and possibly dozens more, by putting arsenic in their food.

Five years later she was transferred to a psychiatric hospital, where she died in 1962 at the age of 93, and the state's Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services has ordered her records from those years sealed forever.

Her story inspired a 1941 stage play and a 1944 movie "Arsenic and Old Lace," a fictional account of a man who learns his two maiden aunts like to kill old men and bury their remains in their basement.

But Connecticut journalist Ron Robillard, 64, said the real story of Gilligan's later years should also be told, and he has challenged the state order to seal her records, setting the stage for a review by Connecticut's Supreme Court on Jan. 14.

"Who would be hurt at this point?" said Robillard in a phone interview on Tuesday. "She's been dead for 52 years and had just one daughter, who is also dead. I think people would love to know what she was thinking when committing these murders that became the subject of such a famous play."

The state's Freedom of Information Commission said it supported the release of Gilligan's medical, but not psychiatric, records.

"We're saying to the Supreme Court that part of the medical records are not an invasion of privacy and should be released,” Tom Hennick, a commission spokesman said on Tuesday.

Mary Mason, a spokeswoman for the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, which has fought to keep all the records sealed, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Richard Weizel; Editing by Scott Malone and Eric Beech)