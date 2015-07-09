EAST HAVEN, Conn. An overdose of over-the-counter cold medicine caused the death of two children whose bodies were found in their gas-filled home in Connecticut, and their mother, who had said she stabbed them, remained charged with murder, police said on Thursday.

Autopsies concluded this week by the state's chief medical examiner on Aleisha Moore, 6, and Daaron Moore, 7, determined they died from acute intoxication of an antihistamine used to treat cold or allergy symptoms, East Haven police said.

The children were found dead and their mother, LeRoya Moore, injured when police and firefighters were called to their East Haven home on June 2 for a medical emergency. Police said there was also a gas leak in the home at the time, and that the mother had told a friend she was going to commit suicide.

Moore, 36, who told authorities she stabbed the children, was charged last month with two counts of murder and three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment in connection with their deaths.

"Blunt force trauma and puncture wounds were positively ruled out as a cause of death,” according to the medical examiner.

Police discovered 46 bottles and boxes of over-the-counter and prescription medications, according to an arrest warrant.

Police said they found a note Moore placed near the younger children saying she did not want to leave them in the care of an institution.

Moore's parental rights were terminated years ago by the state for abuse of two older children. No further details were available.

By the time the bodies were found, the children had been dead "for an extended period of time," police said.

Authorities said they determined gas in the home had been intentionally turned on.

