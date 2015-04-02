MILFORD, Conn. Eleven children ages 7 to 9 were hospitalized with minor injuries on Thursday after a school bus struck a parked car outside Hartford, Connecticut, an ambulance company said.

Seven ambulances were dispatched to the scene in the town of Wethersfield after the school bus hit the car, said Dave Skoczulek, spokesman for Aetna Emergency Medical Services.

"It was all kids and they were shaken up and are being evaluated at area hospitals," Skoczulek said.

