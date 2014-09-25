MILFORD Conn. Connecticut prosecutors are calling for the state Superior Court to hold a hearing to determine if a man sentenced to death for killing a woman and her two daughters in a 2007 home invasion is entitled to a new trial.

In a court filing, state prosecutors said the court should determine whether Joshua Komisarjevsky's defense was compromised because his attorneys had not received before the trial recordings of phone calls between police officers on the morning of the attack.

Komisarjevsky and Steven Hayes were convicted in 2011 of murdering Jennifer Petit, 48, and her daughters Hayley, 18, and Michaela, 14, after spotting them at a grocery store and forcing Petit to withdraw funds from her bank account. Hayes was also sentenced to death and both are appealing the decisions.

Prosecutors said in an eight-page filing late Wednesday that a hearing is necessary to determine if newly found police recordings of Cheshire, Connecticut, police officers were not properly disclosed to the defense.

Senior Assistant State's Attorney Marjorie Allen Dauster said she believes a hearing is needed to document the evidence issue.

"We agree a hearing is needed, but not a new trial," Dauster said on Thursday.

The filing followed a motion by Komisarjevsky's attorneys asking why 41 taped police calls were not turned over to the defense.

Defense attorney Moira Buckley declined to comment on Thursday.

