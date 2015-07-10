MILFORD, Conn. A Connecticut man who was sentenced to prison for locking his mentally ill sister in a feces-soiled room for years hopes he can "help heal his shattered family," his lawyer said on Friday.

Arthur Gauvin, 60, of Seymour, Connecticut, was ordered on Thursday to serve six and a half years behind bars for imprisoning his sister, Nancy Gauvin, 57, in a room police described as a "dungeon.”

She had been left in her own urine and feces in the padlocked room, with wooden boards over windows that were painted black, in the home they shared in Seymour, Connecticut, police said.

As the result of a plea agreement, Gauvin pleaded guilty in April to charges of abuse and cruelty to persons.

At the sentencing on Thursday, Milford Superior Court Judge Frank Iannotti said that after Gauvin completes his prison time, he must serve five years' probation.

Gauvin, a heavy-set man with short gray hair and a white beard, was freed on bond before the sentencing. He was taken into custody immediately after the sentencing.

"Mr. Gauvin expressed sadness, remorse and regret, and he knows what he did was wrong," his lawyer, Daniel Ford, said on Friday.

Gauvin hopes that after serving his sentence he can "help heal his shattered family," Ford said.

"It was a fair sentence considering the circumstances," Ford said. "Things did cross the line into criminal conduct because he became overwhelmed and unable to provide the care his sister needed."

Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Cornelius Kelly said a plea agreement was necessary "because the defendant's sister would not have been able to testify based on her cognitive issues" about the "deplorable conditions Mr. Gauvin left (her) in for many years."

After police received a complaint from neighbors, officers found Nancy Gauvin in April 2014 inside the bedroom with an odor so strong they could not breathe, according to court documents.

Probate court records describe her as suffering from a cognitive disorder, "possibly arising from" dementia, a mood disorder, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder. She is now living in an unidentified rehabilitation facility.

