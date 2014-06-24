A mechanic driving a customer's extremely rare Ferrari sports car wrecked it on a Connecticut highway, state police said on Tuesday.

The Ferrari Enzo, which ranges in price from $600,000 to some $3 million at auction, was accelerating up an entrance ramp to Interstate 95 in Stamford on Monday when it fishtailed and struck a barrier wall, according to the accident summary.

The car, only about 400 of which exist, spun across all three lanes of traffic, crashing into a second barrier and then came to an "uncontrolled stop" in the median, the summary said.

The car was badly damaged on its right side. Local media photos show it being hauled away on a tow truck.

Driver Leonardo Garcia, identified as a Ferrari mechanic at Greenwich, Connecticut's luxury car dealership Miller Motorcars, suffered a minor cut to the head and was issued a ticket for failing to drive in an established lane, the report said.

Passenger Daniel Palchik, listed on Miller Motorcars' website as an Aston Martin technician, was uninjured, the report said.

The Ferrari's owner, Michael Fux, founder of memory foam mattress and furniture company Sleep Innovations, could not be reached for comment.

Miller Motorcars did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The Enzo was named after the storied Italian car company's founder, Enzo Ferrari. The 12-cylinder car can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 km per hour) in 3.14 seconds, according to car magazine Motor Trend.

