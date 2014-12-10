MILFORD, Conn. Four adults were missing and feared dead in Enfield, Connecticut, on Wednesday after an early morning house fire that spread rapidly through their home near the Connecticut River, fire officials said.

While the fire has been brought under control, firefighters said smoke was still bellowing from the duplex until midmorning. The four adults not yet found in the two-story building range in age from 40 to late 60s, fire officials said. They said five other people who were in the house when the fire broke out shortly before 6:15 a.m. made it out of the house safely, some with the help of firefighters.

"The flames were raging throughout the building and we had more than 20 firefighters battling the fire from four or five of our fire companies," said firefighter Sean Clifford, of the Hazardville fire station. "This was one of the worst I've seen here.”"

Parts of the second floor gave way and firefighters had to stabilize the building before they could enter, fire officials said.

Fire officials have not yet released any of the names of the missing people.

Enfield is located about 20 miles northeast of Hartford.

